Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

MP Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar for 'false portrayal of Ram Setu issue' in his upcoming movie

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that he will sue Akshay Kumar for 'falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue' in his upcoming film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

MP Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar for 'false portrayal of Ram Setu issue' in his upcoming movie
Credit: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is in trouble again as BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that he will sue the actor for 'falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue' in his upcoming film Ram Setu, along with the makers.

On Friday, Subramanian tweeted, “The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release.”

In another tweet, he said, “If actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted from his adopted country.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has been awarded a 'samaan patra' from the Income Tax department for being the highest taxpayer of 2022. As per the reports of ETimes, Khiladi Kumar has retained the title of 'highest taxpayer' for the past five years.  

The honorary certificate for Kumar has already gone viral on social media, and his fans are boasting about it. Instant Bollywood shared a glimpse of the tax certificate with a post that says, "@akshaykumar receives a Samman Patra from Income Tax department Termed highest tax payer again in 2022." 

Kumar was last seen in lackluster Prithviraj, and he has a grand line-up of films. The list includes Raksha Bandhan (the next major release), Selfiee, Ram Setu, Bade Miyan Chote Miya, Gorkha, and Oh My God 2. Recently, Akshay was seen as the guest of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and he opened up on actors being afraid of doing two-hero films. 

In the episode, Karan Johar asked Akshay Kumar about pan-India movies getting love from the masses. To which Akshay Kumar said that actors in Hindi cinema are scared of doing ‘Two heroes, three heroes films, ‘don’t think that happens in the south.” For the unversed, Akshay Kumar was seen carrying Samantha in his arms, and when Karan quipped about it to Samantha, she said, "I am not even complaining about it." 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 406 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 30
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.