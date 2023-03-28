Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

MP Sanjeev Arora's congratulatory tweet to Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha on 'their union' sparks wedding speculation

MP Sanjeev Arora's congratulatory tweet for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra has confused the actress' fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

MP Sanjeev Arora's congratulatory tweet to Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha on 'their union' sparks wedding speculation
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Days ago, Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha were spotted together in Mumbai, which had started rumours of them dating. Now, speculations are abuzz that the rumoured couple is taking their relationship to the next level despite neither of them saying anything about it. The basis of the new rumours is a tweet from Raghav’s fellow party member and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora.

On Tuesday, Arora took to Twitter to share pictures of Raghav and Parineeti and wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!” Both Raghav Chadha and Sanjeev Arora are members of the Aam Aadmi Party and were elected to the upper house of the Parliament together last year.

The candid tweet sparked frenetic reactions among fans who saw this as confirmation of the rumoured couple’s relationship. “When did they announce,” asked one confused fan in response to the tweet. Another wrote, “Is this confirmed then.” Many others remarked that they did not believe it when they saw the two together last week. “I remember last week hi dono sath mein dikhe the (They were just spotted together last week). Means news is true, they are getting engaged.” Neither Raghav, nor Parineeti have responded to the tweet or reacted to it in any way.

Raghav and Parineeti were clicked together while going for dinner in Mumbai last week. The two being clicked together sparked speculation if they are dating or if it was just a casual meetup between friends. A day later, when Raghav Chadha was accosted by reporters outside the Parliament and asked about his equation, the MP responded, “Aap mujhse rajneeti ki baat kijiye, Parineeti ki nahi (Talk to me about politics, not Parineeti).”

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai and Code Name Tiranga last year. She is currently busy filming Netflix film Chamkila and also has Capsule Gill in the pipeline.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Top 5 upcoming cars, SUVs in March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Government job: Apply for 1553 Junior Lineman position at TSSPDCL, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.