MP Sanjeev Arora's congratulatory tweet to Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha on 'their union' sparks wedding speculation

Days ago, Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha were spotted together in Mumbai, which had started rumours of them dating. Now, speculations are abuzz that the rumoured couple is taking their relationship to the next level despite neither of them saying anything about it. The basis of the new rumours is a tweet from Raghav’s fellow party member and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora.

On Tuesday, Arora took to Twitter to share pictures of Raghav and Parineeti and wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!” Both Raghav Chadha and Sanjeev Arora are members of the Aam Aadmi Party and were elected to the upper house of the Parliament together last year.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

The candid tweet sparked frenetic reactions among fans who saw this as confirmation of the rumoured couple’s relationship. “When did they announce,” asked one confused fan in response to the tweet. Another wrote, “Is this confirmed then.” Many others remarked that they did not believe it when they saw the two together last week. “I remember last week hi dono sath mein dikhe the (They were just spotted together last week). Means news is true, they are getting engaged.” Neither Raghav, nor Parineeti have responded to the tweet or reacted to it in any way.

Raghav and Parineeti were clicked together while going for dinner in Mumbai last week. The two being clicked together sparked speculation if they are dating or if it was just a casual meetup between friends. A day later, when Raghav Chadha was accosted by reporters outside the Parliament and asked about his equation, the MP responded, “Aap mujhse rajneeti ki baat kijiye, Parineeti ki nahi (Talk to me about politics, not Parineeti).”

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai and Code Name Tiranga last year. She is currently busy filming Netflix film Chamkila and also has Capsule Gill in the pipeline.