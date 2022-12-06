Moving In With Malaika: Malaika Arora talks about her fear of driving after near-death accident

File Photo

Malaika Arora, who is one of the most glamorous Bollywood actresses, made her much-awaited digital debut with Moving In With Malaika now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. She now gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in the show created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora.

In the previous episode, Malaika expresses her fear of driving after a near-death accident. She also talked about how she would like to overcome this fear in Moving In With Malaika. Taking one step closer, the fearless diva agrees to do an ad commercial, where she needs to get behind the wheel, but it wasn't an easy road for her to convince herself.

Malaika Arora was seen making an anxious call to her sister Amrita Arora, expressing her fear and seeking advice from her. Calming her down with encouraging words, Amrita says, “We know what you’ve been through. But I feel it’s probably like a divine intervention that you’ve been brought face to face with a situation like this, where you’re probably facing your worst fear in the given moment. In this moment you have the chance to literally grab it by the lemons and get on with it. You need to counter the fear that has got instilled in you because of what happened, and keep moving on as the Malaika, who’s always taken risks and powered through any tough situation head on.”

While interacting with Farah Khan, Malaika stated that she was too young while getting married, and she took the decision of getting hitched, just because she wanted to get out of her house. Malaika even added, "Believe it or not Farah, I am the one who proposed. It was not Arbaaz, who proposed to me, it was the other way around." Farah is closely related to Arbaaz and Malaika, and the director added that both of them never tried to manipulate her to break ties with the other person.

Malaika and Arbaaz were married for 19 years, and they ended their marriage in 2017. Together, they are co-parenting Arhaan, and Malaika holds high respect for Arbaaz. Farah told Malaika, "You got a very good husband, who let you work..." Arora interrupted and asserted, "Of course, he let me be the person I am." Farah added that Arbaaz used to get flack for what Malaika used to wear, and the latter added, "I feel, a lot of me that I am today is also because of him." Arora also stated why she decided to move on from her marriage. "I was very young. I think with time, I also changed. I wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt, that was missing, and I needed to move on. And, the only way I could do that... by letting go of certain relationships. And today we are better people."