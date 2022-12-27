Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora get into heated argument, latter asks sister to get 'out' of room

Malaika Arora- Amrita Arora

Things are not going well between Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora. Due to Malaika's show Moving In With Malaika, we got to peep into the unexplored, rather intimate side of the actress. In the latest episode of the show, Malla was seen decking up her house for a Christmas bash. Malaika called Xmas one of the most awaited times of the year.

Malaika was expecting Amrita and her mother Joyce to join her. But, Arora got a rude surprise when she found that Amrita is giving a miss to the celebrations. Malaika spoke to Amrita over a phone call, and the latter revealed that she isn't coming to her home. Amrita further added that even their mother won't be present. Malaika got disappointed, and she expressed her discontent to Amrita. Before cutting the call Malaika hinted that "I won't speak to you for the next 5-6 days."

Then Malaika reached out to Seema Kiran Sajdeh and asked her if she could join her for lunch. Seema agreed, and Malaika took a sigh of relief. Later in the restaurant, Seema and Malaika were captured speaking about social media trolling, and how it can affect their kids.

For the unversed, Seema Sajdeh is the ex-wife of Sohail Khan, and Malaika was married to Sohail's brother Arbaaz. They both are living their life as single mothers, but they're proud of the fact that their kids (Malaika's Arhaan and Seema's Nirvaan) are sensible boys. During their conversation, Seema spills the beans that Amrita is not interested in welcoming the new year with Malaika, and she won't come for New Year celebrations as well.

This revelation left Malaika stunned. In the upcoming episode, Malaika finds Amrita and confronts her. Amrita sounds hurt and said, "I think sometimes you can just be a pushover. You just think you can say things, and get away with it, and we all have to on board with you. And if similar things have to be done to you, all hell would break loose." Amrita even asked Malaika to get out of her room.