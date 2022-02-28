‘Movie mafia mathematics’: Kangana Ranaut targets ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ box office collection

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut often makes news headlines for so many reasons, one being her bold personality. She speaks her heart, the actress is not afraid of anyone. She is the one who started talking about nepotism in the Indian film industry.

Kangana Ranaut has now targeted Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The actress has taken a dig at the film’s box office earnings. Her sister Rangoli Chandel, who is also her manager, took to Instagram and shared a new poster from ‘Dhaakad’ in hope of breaking all kinds of box office records.

Reacting to her comment, Kangana wrote, “It’s not a fight about me versus them… it’s hope ki no system no racket no mafia no paid PR can beat real talent and honest work.”









In another post, her sister talked about Kangana’s ‘Manikarnika’ which was one of the highest-earning movies at the box office. The movie had a tough competition with films like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ at the time. Responding to the post, Kangana wrote, “Movie mafia mathematics… 75 crores film does 43 crores in three days and they call it ultra disaster…160 cr film does 35 cr and it’s a super hit.”









Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had given her opinions against Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar promoting nepotism on multiple occasions previously. Taking to her Instagram handle on February 20, the 'Panga' actress took a dig on Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar.

Without taking her name directly, Kangana Ranaut called Alia as ‘Papa Ki Pari’ in her first Instagram Story, which read as, “This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office...For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act...Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films...Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power.”

In her second story, she indirectly called Karan Johar as 'Bollywood mafia daddy papa' and wrote, "Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo To who has single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release...People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations."