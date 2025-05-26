Because the film was filled with loud sound effects and intense action, many people in the hall first thought the loud crash was part of the movie. It wasn’t until they noticed people panicking that they realised something serious had happened.

A movie outing turned into a real-life horror for a woman in Argentina. While watching Final Destination: Bloodlines at the Cinema Ocho theatre in La Plata, a part of the ceiling suddenly collapsed, injuring a viewer.

The woman, Fiamma Villaverde, had gone to watch the 3D film with her 11-year-old daughter and her daughter's friend. What started as a normal movie experience soon became frightening.

Because the film was filled with loud sound effects and intense action, many people in the hall first thought the loud crash was part of the movie. It wasn’t until they noticed people panicking that they realised something serious had happened.

“At first, we thought it was part of the movie because we were so absorbed,” Fiamma shared in reports. “But then a huge piece fell on me,” she added, describing the moment real fear replaced on-screen horror.

A ceiling panel hit her knee, causing an injury that needed urgent medical care. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accident disrupted her movie outing and also impacted her work. Fiamma had to take time off from her job at a local bar because of the injury.

“I haven’t filed a complaint yet, but I’ve reached out to a lawyer,” she said. As images and videos of the theater mishap began circulating online, social media users reacted with shock and irony.