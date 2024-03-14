Moushumi Chatterjee says she is 'much better person' than Jaya Bachchan to paps, netizens say 'but does she have...'

Moushumi Chatterjee took a dig at Jaya Bachchan's behaviour towards paps at the recently held Critics' Choice Award in Mumbai. Watch the viral video below.

Moushumi Chatterjee attended the Critics' Choice Awards 2024 in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 12. When she was posing for the paparazzi, the veteran actress took a dig at her contemporary Jaya Bachchan. Jaya is often seen getting angry at the shutterbugs, and her videos of interaction with them go viral on social media.

On Tuesday, when Moushumi was asked to pose solo at the event, she said, "I am much better person than Jaya Bachchan", and added, "Actually, aap log nahi hote toh hum kahaan hote (Actually, we (actors) wouldn't exist without you (paps) all)." Her clip has been shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, and has gone viral on the internet.

Reacting to her video, netizens have shared their amusing reactions. One Reddit user shared a popular Jaya Bachchan's meme scolding paps and wrote, "Being a better person is great, but does she have a famous meme made from her expression?". Several other netizens shared the same meme in the comments section. Talking about both the veteran actresses, another netizen wrote, "They have personality and don’t give a shit what people online think about them."

Meanwhile, in her last Hindi film, the actress was seen sharing the screen with Jaya Bachchan's husband Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and late Irrfan Khan in Shoojit Sircar's critically and commercially acclaimed film Piku in 2015. Moushumi has since then appeared in multiple Bengali movies.

