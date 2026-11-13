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Moushumi Chatterjee's husband, producer Jayanta Mukherjee, passes away at his Mumbai home

Jayanta Mukherjee, son of celebrated music composer Hemant Kumar, passed away due to prolonged illness, at his residence in Mumbai.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

Moushumi Chatterjee's husband, producer Jayanta Mukherjee, passes away at his Mumbai home
Moushumi Chatterjee with her husband (Image source: Instagram)
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Producer Jayanta Mukherjee, husband of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee, passed away. Speaking to ANI, BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), confirmed that Jayanta, a film producer, passed away on Thursday at his residence in Mumbai. Jayanta Mukherjee, son of celebrated music composer Hemant Kumar, had produced several films, including Mazaaq (1975), Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979), and Biwi Aur Makan.

Tributes pour in for Jayanta Mukherjee

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) paid a heartfelt tribute to Jayanta with a post on their X handle. "Film Producer and Composer Jayanta Mukherjee Passes Away. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is deeply saddened by the demise of film producer and composer Jayanta Mukherjee, who passed away on 12 November at his residence in Mumbai. There is an atmosphere of shock across the Indian film industry. 

Who was Jayanta Mukherjee?

Jayanta Mukherjee was the son of the legendary musician Hemant Kumar and the husband of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee," AICWA wrote. "He was part of a family that has given Indian cinema some of its most memorable music and performances. As a producer, he gave the industry films such as Mazaaq (1975) and Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979). He also produced the television series Talaash (1992), which Hrishikesh Mukherjee directed and in which Moushumi Chatterjee acted. He also worked in music, and he lent his voice as a playback singer in Biwi Aur Makan (1966). His contribution to Indian cinema will not be forgotten. The film industry will always remember him and his work. With his passing, an era has come to an end. AICWA prays that God grants peace to his soul and gives strength and courage to Moushumi Chatterjee, his daughter, and the entire family in this hour of grief. AICWA pays heartfelt tribute," their post further read.

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