Moushumi Chatterjee shares how Manoj Kumar was so angry with her pregnancy that she gave away her hit song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori to Zeenat Aman in Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.

Veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar breathed his last on Friday, April 4, at the age of 87. One of the biggest hits of Kumar was the 1974 drama Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, which he wrote, directed, and produced also. The film also starred Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Moushumi Chatterjee in the leading roles.

Moushumi Chatterjee has now revealed that Manoj Kumar gave away the hit song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, which was set to be picturised on her, to Zeenat Aman. Talking to HT City, the veteran actress said, "When I was pregnant with my elder daughter, the industry thought that I'm not interested in my career and many people got upset. One of them was Manoj Kumar. He did not make the silver jubilee trophy for me for the film, and I was told that by Shashi Kapoor ji. But then people turned into a bigger gossip."

"Since I was pregnant, Manoj Kumar gave the song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori to Zeenat Aman. Her character was so sophisticated and the language of the song was meant for my character Tulsi, but he got so angry that he gave the song to her", she further added. The song, composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, and written by Verma Malik, became a chartbuster.

Roti Kapada Aur Makaan was a major commercial success and led the 22nd Filmfare Awards ceremony with 11 nominations in 1975. The film went on to win three black lady statuettes for Best Director to Manoj Kumar, Best Lyricist to Santosh Anand for Main Na Bhoolunga, and Best Male Playback Singer to Mahendra Kapoor for Aur Nahin Bus Aur Nahin.

Here Is A Still Pic I Had In My Archives From The Film Roti Kapada Aur Makaan. With Shree Manoj Kumar. Indeed Sad To Hear He Is No More. May His Soul Rest In Peace. Sending Prayers To His Family. #ManojKumar pic.twitter.com/2Lcp4NPw8b April 4, 2025

Born Harikrishan Goswami in 1937 in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. The actor was affectionately known as Bharat Kumar for his iconic roles in patriotic films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed. Kumar was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, in 1992 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, in 2015.