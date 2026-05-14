Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar CONFIRMS separation, issue first statement, reveal real reason behind ending 4-year marriage

Amid the discussions and rumours, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have issued a joint statement about confirming their divorce.

Actress Mouni Roy and her entrepreneur husband Suraj Nambiar have finally put an end to all the rumours and have confirmed their separation, ending their 4-year marriage. On Thursday, May 14, Mouni and Suraj issued a joint statement on their social media, slamming the fake narrative spread by gossip mills and revealing the root cause behind their divorce. For the past few days, there have been rumours of tension between Mouni and Suraj, especially ever since they 'unfollowed' each other on Instagram. Since then, there were gossips that all is not well between the duo. A few reports also speculated that Mouni and Suraj have been living seperately from past six months. However, the duo has shut down gossip mills and revealed the real reason behind the split.

Why did Mouni and Suraj decide to call it quits?

Mouni and Suraj, in their joint statement, slammed the fake narratives and wrote, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by the circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship."

Revealing the real cause behind their divorce, the ex-couple emphasised that they have evolved as individuals, with their priorities, which led them on different paths. They wrote, "After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding."

Suraj and Mouni will remain in touch even after the split?

The ex-couple ended the statement confirming that they will remain friends. "At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come," the statement reads. They concluded by seeking privacy and appreciated the support extended to them at such a phase. For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj got married on January 27, 2022.