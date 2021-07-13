Mouni Roy shares heartwarming pictures with Mandira Bedi after Raj Kaushal's death, says 'my baby strongest'- see photos

Actress, host and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi lost her husband, Raj Kaushal on June 30 after he suffered a heart attack. Nearly two weeks after the tragic incident Bedi’s dear friend, actor Mouni Roy on Tuesday (July 13) shared a couple of pictures with her, calling her the ‘strongest’.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared two pictures with Mandira Bedi, depicting the close bond between them. In the first picture, the two friends can be seen hugging each other. While Mandira is dressed in a black tank top and leather jeans, Mouni is wearing a black top and skirt. In the second photo, the two can be seen making funny expressions. “MY BABY STRONGEST @mandirabedi,” she captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

Sonal Chauhan, Aashka Gorada, Shamita Shetty, Alisha Singh, Tassnim Sheikh and Asha Negi dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Fans also showered their love and wishes on the photos. “she is stongest,” wrote one user while another commented, “Very beautiful.” A third user wrote, “More strength to her,” and a fourth one commented, “Immouniriy n mandirabedi both are the best.”

On Sunday (July 11), Mandira was spotted taking a morning walk with her mother, the first time since Raj Kaushal’s demise. The actor was wearing a black tank top and grey leggings paired with a black mask.

Last week, Mandira had shared heartbreaking posts dedicated to Raj, both on Twitter and Instagram. On Twitter she shared a photo of Raj and herself with the caption, “#rip my Raji (broken heart emoji).” On Instagram, Mandira shared a picture with her late husband and captioned it with a heartbreak emoji. The actress has also changed her Instagram display to the colour black to mourn her loss.

Raj Kaushal’s last rites were held at at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar and was attended by the couple’s family and close friends from the industry including actors Ashish Chowdhry, Ronit Roy, Dino Morea and Sameer Soni. Raj is survived by his wife, Mandira and two children- son, Vir and daughter Tara.