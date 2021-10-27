Mouni Roy sets hearts racing in sexy halter scarf top and hot black leather pants - see pics

Mouni Roy's recent photos, in which the diva is looking sizzling hot, is going viral on the internet.

Actress Mouni Roy, who became a household after her stint in the hit TV soap 'Naagin', surely is one of the boldest celebrities on social media. Not one to shy away from showing off her bold avatar and her chic fashion sense that not all approve of, Mouni Roy does her own thing when it comes to making a splash on the internet as in films and television.

Mouni Roy's recent photos, in which the diva is looking sizzling hot, is going viral on the internet. In the photos, Mouni is seen dressed in black leather pants and a printed halter scarf top. She teamed her superbold outfit with knee-high boots and left her long tresses open to complete the look.

As soon as Mouni shared the pictures, the commented section was filled with heart-eye, fire and heart emojis.

Take a look at Mouni's photo here:

Of late, Mouni Roy has been wreaking havoc on social media by constantly sharing bold pictures and videos on Instagram to entertain her fans.

Meanwhile, she was also spotted cheering for India on Sunday's match against Pakistan, live from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium amid the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead roles in the film.