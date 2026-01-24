Mouni Roy says she was 'humiliated, traumatised' by 'uncles' in Karnal: 'Put hands on my waist, made videos from low angles'

Mouni Roy recalled her shocking experience of being harassed by elderly men at an event in Karnal. "Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters, sisters or any family members. We are their guests and they harass us like this", she wrote.

Mouni Roy has shared shocking details of a deeply disturbing incident she experienced during a recent event in Karnal, where she was subjected to harassment by members of the audience, including elderly men. She stated that all the male family members put their hands on her waist while clicking photographs, two elderly uncles who were "well aged to be grandparents" showed her lewd hand gestures, and the same uncles were making her videos from low angles while she was on stage.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Brahmastra actress wrote, "Had an event in Karnal last and I'm disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and walked towards the stage uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures." When she objected and asked them to remove their hands, she was met with hostile reactions. "Didn’t like it when I said 'sir please remove your hand'," she added.

Mouni further stated, "On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right in front, making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gestures, name-calling. I realised that and first politely gestured to them don’t do it to which they started throwing roses at me. Is when mid performance I walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance. They didn't stop even after that and no family or organisers moved them from up front."

The actress urged authorities to take strict action against such misbehaviour and continued, "If someone like me has to go through this I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be. I am humiliated traumatised and want the authorities to take action for these intolerable behaviour. We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters sisters or any family members shame on you."

In another Instagram Story, Mouni called out "the entitlement of being men" and concluded, "Have to also mention that the stage was on a height and these uncles were making videos low angel. When someone asked them to stop they abused me. I love my country our people our traditions but this? The guts. The entitlement of being men. I never put up anything negative I go through. But this. Have no words. Have no expression or abuse that would make any sense for this behaviour. We as actors go to these events to wish the bride and the groom to add to their celebration. We are their guests and they harass us like this. Yuk."

READ | Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar