Disha Patani marked her 33rd birthday on Friday with her close ones, including Mouni Roy. She shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media, saying she felt “blessed and so grateful.”

Disha Patani turned 33 on Friday, June 13, 2025. A day later, on Saturday, June 14, she shared pictures and videos from her birthday party on Instagram. In one of the clips, Mouni Roy can be heard singing a fun, unique version of the Happy Birthday song while Disha cuts her cake.

Mouni’s special song added a sweet touch to the celebration. In the video, Mouni Roy sings, “Happy Birthday Disha, Happy Birthday to you. Many boyfriends to you, no man deserves you. Nobody deserves you, period. No man deserves you (sic).”

In one photo, Disha is seen smiling brightly as she poses with several birthday cakes. Another picture shows her lovingly holding her pet. She also posted a video of herself cutting the cake, along with solo shots of the delicious treats.

Disha’s special day included a visit to an old age home and a temple, where she offered prayers for blessings. She also shared a fun video of herself and her friends dancing to Atif Aslam’s “Tere Bin,” showing off her graceful moves at the party.

On the same day, Disha’s close friend Mouni Roy wished her on Instagram. Mouni thanked Disha for always checking on her, no matter where she was in the world. She posted a series of pictures from their trips and sleepovers, calling Disha her “mystifying, electrifying, most beautiful little sister.” Mouni ended her post by saying Disha is part goddess and part ninja warrior, and that she loves her more than words can say.

(With inputs from IANS)