Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur share photos with David Beckham, Ranveer Singh calls him ‘sex god’

Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy are in Doha, Qatar, where they met football legend David Beckham at an F1 race. To express their joy, the two posted photos of themselves with him on their own Instagram pages.

Mrunal shared a selfie and a long shot with him and captioned it, "AND THIS HAPPENED! BEST NIGHT EVER @davidbeckham @f1 @fabdoha. Are you jealous?" Ranveer Singh called David, “Sex God!” in the comments section.

t's fair to say that it's a frame with a lot of fantastic looks in it. While Mouni Roy looks lovely in a black dress, Beckham looks dashing in his formal wear as always.

Needless to say, Mouni Roy's fans and colleagues flocked to the comment section to express their admiration while also expressing their jealousy of the Naagin actress.

Mouni also shared a picture with him and wrote, "What just happened !?!? @davidbeckham #BEST."

Mrunal's most recent appearance was in Farhan Akhtar's Toofan. She as was also seen in Dhamaka on Netflix, which also stars Kartik Aaryan. She has a number of projects in the works, including Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Aankh Micholi, Pippa, and a remake of Thadam.

Mouni also recently performed in Goa at the Indian Film Festival of India. Made In China, in which she starred alongside Rajkummar Rao, was her most recent film. Later, she appeared in the ZEE5 film London Confidential.