Mouni Roy makes her ‘dream debut’ on Cannes red carpet in white strapless gown, fans call her ‘queen’

Mouni Roy makes her 'dream debut' at Cannes 2023

Mouni Roy is currently at French Riviera to attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actress made a stunning debut on the Cannes red carpet in collaboration with Lenskart and shared pictures from the event on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing.

On Wednesday, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram and shared the pictures from her ‘dream debut’ at Cannes 2023. The actress slayed in a white strapless, sparkling feathered gown. The actress picked her dress from a Dubai-based luxury boutique Atelier Zuhra. The gown had a plunging neckline and a floor-sweeping train.

The actress also penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “débutante On the Cannes red carpet tonight I have the loveliest people to thank for.. Firstly my @trishilagoculdas for having my back come ruin or rapture. My @manekaharisinghani for being my rock & being here with me constantly with me on rigorous video calls even without being here in person. Love love you. @thetyagiakshay you have shown me the kindness only the gods do.”

She added, “Merci @pankhuri313 @santu.misra for being the pillars here and leading the way. @shakeelbinafzal @wilsonballarin for being the sweetest kindest most patient of my buddies. Georgi for the glam and for being the most graceful human being. It was a dream debut and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly X.”

Mouni Roy's BFF, Disha Patani praised the actress and wrote, "Omg so beautiful. proud of you Monzy." Netizens were also awestruck by her beauty and heaped praise on the actress. One of the comments read, "so gorgeous." another wrote, "Queen in white." Another wrote, "queen from heaven."

Other than Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta, Dolly Singh, Sapna Choudhary, and Shannon K also made their debut this year.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was last seen in the box office hit Brahmastra-Part One: Shiva wherein she essayed the role of Junoon and gathered a lot of praise for her performance. The actress will be next seen in the movie The Virgin Tree starring Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the movie is scheduled to release this year.

