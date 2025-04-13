Mouni Roy has reacted to the criticism she's receiving about her alleged plastic surgery, forehead botox and lip enhancement. Mouni gave a strong reply to the trolls.

Actress Mouni Roy has been subjected to trolls on several occasions. The ‘Naagin’ actress hit back at the trollers saying that she doesn’t care about them. When asked about how she deals with such brutal remarks, Mouni said, “Let everyone do their job…I do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others and if you find happiness in that so be it.”

Recently, Mouni faced a lot of backlash for the drastic change in her looks, most likely due to another plastic surgery. While some guessed she had done another lip enhancement, a set of netizens suspected she had undergone forehead Botox after noticing an unusual dent on her head.

A few days ago, Mouni dropped a reel on her Instagram that garnered a log of eyeballs. In the video that had “Hit The Bucket” playing in the backdrop, the diva was seen wearing a strapless black gown, flaunting her fresh bangs. However, the netizens noticed how her face looked different from before.

On the professional front, Mouni will be seen as the nerve-chilling ghost named ‘Mohabbat’, in the upcoming horror action-comedy “The Bhootnii”. She has performed all her stunts for “The Bhootnii” herself. Talking about this, Mouni revealed, “I have performed all my stunts myself in the film. I am thankfully trained and have become used to wearing harnesses and doing stunts, thanks to my previous work. So it was a rather easy process.

I think stunts are a form of choreography and I consider myself a decent dancer and a quick learner. And, shooting for 2 full seasons of a supernatural TV show (Naagin) and an entire fantasy fiction film (Brahmastra) gave me all the training needed for The Bhootnii. Not to mention, the film had an amazing stunt team, and my co-stars were great.”

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan in the lead, “The Bhootnii” is likely to reach the audience on 18th April 2025.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)