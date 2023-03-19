Mouni Roy gets brutally trolled for sharing video in sexy bikini and sarong, takes this step

Mouni Roy sizzles in a bikini

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy got brutally trolled for sharing video wearing a hot and sexy bikini with a sarong. Mouni Roy had shared the video on Instagram and the netizens started posting hateful comments and trolled the actor by posting uncivilized comments in the comments section.

The response by the netizens forced Mouni Roy to delete the video. Mouni Roy had shot the video in Miami, US. In the video, which went viral within no time, Mouni Roy can be seen walking on the streets of Miami wearing a hot bikini and an orange sarong. Mouni was carrying a bag over her shoulders.

It is to be noted that Mouni Roy is currently in the US with The Entertainers’ team, which includes Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and some other actors.

Disha Patani had commented on Mouni Roy’s post by saying, "Look at this bodyyyy."

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.