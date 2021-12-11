Search icon
Mouni Roy flaunts her slender figure in stunning blue bikini, drops sizzling pics

Recently Mouni Roy took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos in a blue bikini.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 11, 2021, 03:07 PM IST

Mouni Roy, one of the hottest TV actresses, regularly dazzles her followers with beautiful photos. She looks stunning in everything she wears, from traditional Indian outfits to short dresses. Mouni's Instagram is full with amazing images of herself that have made internet users drool.

 

 

Recently Mouni took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos in a blue bikini.

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Mouni Roy would marry her boyfriend businessman Suraj Nambiar in January 2022, according to News18. As per the article, Mouni's cousin Vidyut Roysarkar broke the news to a newspaper in her village of Cooch, Bihar. The couple is expected to marry in either Dubai or Italy.

 

With her depiction as Shivanya, a shape-shifting serpent in Colors TV's supernatural drama ‘Naagin 1’ (2015–16), she established herself as one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses. She appeared in a cameo appearance as Shivanya's offspring Shivangi, another shape-shifting serpent, in the show's sequel ‘Naagin 2’ (2016–17).
She made her Hindi film debut in Reema Kagti's sports drama ‘Gold’ (2018), which was a critical and economic success and earned her a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Female Debut. She debuted as a singer in 2019 with the remake of ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’.

Take a look-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

