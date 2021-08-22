Mouni Roy flaunts her sexy figure in blue sports bra as she dances in latest video - watch

Actress Mouni Roy leaves no stone unturned to make her fans crazy with her hotness and ravishing dance performances. People are in awe of her charming style. Mouni’s sizzling photos and dance videos often go going viral on social media.

Recently, the actress shared a couple of dance videos featuring her and her friends and it is winning the internet. Mouni can be seen flaunting her toned figure in a blue coloured sports and black leggings while she performs to the latest trends on the Instagram.

In the first video, Mouni shows her sexy moves and in the caption wrote, “Because why not ! With em cuties @shruti_shrutikapoor @kalepooja.” Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, choreographer Alisha Singh dropped a fire emoji while Tanvi Shah wrote, “I can’t stop watching this.”

In the second video, Mouni can be seen performing to the famous ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar Hai’ song along with her friends. “While we were at it yesterday @shruti_shrutikapoor @kalepooja P.s I swear we rehearsed also,” she captioned the video. Watch the video here:

Fans reacted to Mouni’s videos and showered love and compliments on her. “Woooooooooooow,” wrote on user while another commented, "You're the only one.. who's Cutie..” A third user wrote, “you are in my heart forever,” while a fourth user commented, “Always amazed and rocking.”

Lately, Mouni has been raising the temperature on Instagram with sexy bikini photos. She shared a series of photos clad in beach-ready outfits including a few uber-glam bikinis in which she looked super hot and glamorous.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji directed 'Brahmastra'.