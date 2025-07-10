Mouni Roy, Faruk Kabir's Salakaar is based on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval? Here's what we know

Khuda Hafiz director Faruk Kabir will soon be bringing the series Salakaar, and as per the insider, the show is based on India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Director Faruk Kabir (best known for the Khuda Hafiz franchise) will soon be bringing the web series Salakaar. The title announcement for the series has raised one question: Is the show inspired by the life of India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval? The first look—now live on the streaming platform—offers brief glimpses of a world shaped by surveillance, strategic manoeuvring, and unnamed power players. It doesn’t confirm much, but positions its central character as someone essential to governance yet operating in the background, fueling speculation about whether the story draws from figures like Doval.

Salakaar is inspired by a real-life personality?

While the makers have not confirmed any real-life connections, a source closer to the project stated, "The show’s title—which translates to 'advisor'—along with the language and tone, has sparked the correct comparisons to Doval’s low-profile but high-impact presence in India’s national security and diplomatic machinery. Faruk is known for backing content which dealt with themes of social identity and justice, blending personal struggle with political or ideological tension."

Mouni Roy is the first actor to join Salakaar

So far, the only confirmed casting is Mouni Roy, whose involvement was revealed when filming wrapped earlier this year. No further details have been officially released regarding the rest of the cast, plot specifics, or the creative direction. However, early visuals suggest a slow-burning, high-stakes drama focused on the inner workings of national intelligence and decision-making. Whether Salakaar is a direct biographical adaptation or a work of fiction shaped by the contours of modern Indian politics, it’s already sparked curiosity, and soon we will get more information about it. Salakaar is slated for August 15, 2025, release on JioHotstar.