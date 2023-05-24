Mouni Roy burns the internet as she drops sizzling hot photos from Cannes 2023

Credit: Mouni Roy/Instagram

On Wednesday, Mouni Roy burned the internet when she dropped sizzling hot photos from the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Instagram. She was looking mesmerising in a white and silver furry gown.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Belle of the ball merci beaucoup x.” In no time, her photos went viral on social media. Not only her fans but her friends from the industry commented on her photos. Arjun Bijlani commented, “uff.” Disha Patani said, “How beautiful my monzy.” Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “ Damnnn.”

One of her fans wrote, “Proud of you my baby girl.” The second one said, “shining like a star my gurrll.” The third one said, “We can't forgot this day it's big gift for us proud of you Mouni.” The foruth one said, “white princess.”

Earlier, the actress shared her photos and wrote, “débutante On the Cannes red carpet tonight I have the loveliest people to thank for.. Firstly my @trishilagoculdas for having my back come ruin or rapture. My @manekaharisinghani for being my rock & being here with me constantly with me on rigorous video calls even without being here in person. Love love you. @thetyagiakshay you have shown me the kindness only the gods do.”

She added, “Merci @pankhuri313 @santu.misra for being the pillars here and leading the way. @shakeelbinafzal @wilsonballarin for being the sweetest kindest most patient of my buddies. Georgi for the glam and for being the most graceful human being. It was a dream debut and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly X.”

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was last seen in the box office hit Brahmastra-Part One: Shiva wherein she essayed the role of Junoon and gathered a lot of praise for her performance. The actress will be next seen in the movie The Virgin Tree starring Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the movie is scheduled to release this year.

