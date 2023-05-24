Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Mouni Roy burns the internet as she drops sizzling hot photos from Cannes 2023

Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in the white gown that she wore on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Mouni Roy burns the internet as she drops sizzling hot photos from Cannes 2023
Credit: Mouni Roy/Instagram

On Wednesday, Mouni Roy burned the internet when she dropped sizzling hot photos from the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Instagram. She was looking mesmerising in a white and silver furry gown.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Belle of the ball merci beaucoup x.” In no time, her photos went viral on social media. Not only her fans but her friends from the industry commented on her photos. Arjun Bijlani commented, “uff.”  Disha Patani said, “How beautiful my monzy.”  Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “ Damnnn.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

One of her fans wrote, “Proud of you my baby girl.”  The second one said, “shining like a star my gurrll.” The third one said, “We can't forgot this day it's big gift for us proud of you Mouni.”  The foruth one said, “white princess.”

Earlier, the actress shared her photos and wrote, “débutante On the Cannes red carpet tonight I have the loveliest people to thank for.. Firstly my @trishilagoculdas for having my back come ruin or rapture. My @manekaharisinghani for being my rock & being here with me constantly with me on rigorous video calls even without being here in person. Love love you. @thetyagiakshay you have shown me the kindness only the gods do.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

She added, “Merci @pankhuri313 @santu.misra for being the pillars here and leading the way. @shakeelbinafzal @wilsonballarin for being the sweetest kindest most patient of my buddies. Georgi for the glam and for being the most graceful human being. It was a dream debut and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly X.”

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was last seen in the box office hit Brahmastra-Part One: Shiva wherein she essayed the role of Junoon and gathered a lot of praise for her performance. The actress will be next seen in the movie The Virgin Tree starring Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the movie is scheduled to release this year.

Read Mouni Roy sets internet on fire in sexy orange bikini, thigh-high slit dress during vacation, watch viral video

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Check out Nita Ambani's 5 most expensive and alluring sarees
Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you help us to spot number 9 in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.