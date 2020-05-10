Mother's Day is just like any other day for Kareena Kapoor Khan, courtesy Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is under lockdown with her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan. She went on to share an image about how crazy her day gets around her little one, making Mother's Day no different than any other day.

In the image shared by Kareena, she was seen on the couch with Taimur. While Kareena had her tongue out in the photo, Taimur almost held his head and flashed a playful smile. "This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim," wrote Kareena alongside the image.

Here's the picture:

While Kareena posted an image with Taimur, her sister Karisma Kapoor shared an image of herself, Bebo and their mother Babita. The image taken on London streets saw Kareena dress in all white, while Babita picked up an all-black outfit. Karisma was dressed in a black tee with denims.

Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in late actor Irrfan Khan's comeback movie 'Angrezi Medium'. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor made her web show debut with 'Motherhood', a show in which she deals with turning a parent. In real life, Karisma is blessed with two kids - Samaira and Kiaan, from her previous wedding with Sanjay Kapur. The Kapoor family recently faced a loss, since a day after Irrfan Khan's demise, their uncle Rishi Kapoor passed away (on April 30, 2020).