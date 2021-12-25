'Mother-in-law of a genius': Priyanka Chopra's mother dedicates Instagram bio to Nick Jonas

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra, who recently appreciated her daughter for her success, has now given a shout-out to son-in-law Nick Jonas. Madhu has described herself as the mother-in-law of a ‘genius’, on her Instagram bio.

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s mother has called her daughter and son Siddharth Chopra ‘happy’. “Doctor for 40 years, mother of 2 happy children and MIL (mother-in-law) of a genius. MD @studio_aesthetique,” says her Instagram bio.

Take a look:

A few days ago, while sharing a picture, Madhu appreciated her Priyanka, “Celebrating the dedication you've shown on the way to this achievement. You've earned every bit of the success. Heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all your future endeavours.”

In a 2018, while speaking to DNA, Madhu praised her son in law and said, “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want.”

On the work front, Priyanka also has multiple projects in her kitty including Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. PeeCee will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.