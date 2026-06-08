FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Iran-Israel Ceasefire crumbles as nations exchange fresh strikes, raising fears of wider war

Iran-Israel Ceasefire crumbles as nations exchange fresh strikes

Ram Gopal Varma says he is 'obsessed' with Obsession, compares Inde Navarrette with Urmila Matondkar in his film Kaun

Ram Gopal Varma is 'obsessed' with Obsession, compares it with his own film Kaun

Virat Kohli ‘like’ fame Liz Laz turns up at Women’s T20 World Cup; meets Smriti Mandhana and Team India

Virat Kohli ‘like’ fame Liz Laz turns up at Women’s T20 World Cup; meets Smriti

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Most sexualised profession': Kangana Ranaut says nurses deserve greater respect, wants to 'Indianise' their British uniform

Kangana Ranaut hopes Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata inspires audiences to look at the nursing profession with renewed respect. She will be seen portraying a nurse at Cama Hospital, one of the sites attacked by the terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in her upcoming film based on real events.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 11:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Most sexualised profession': Kangana Ranaut says nurses deserve greater respect, wants to 'Indianise' their British uniform
Kangana Ranaut as a nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana Ranaut plays a nurse at Cama Hospital, one of the targets during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. The film highlights the indispensable role nurses played in keeping the hospital running and ensuring patient safety amid the terror attack. Drawing from her experience of portraying a nurse on screen, Kangana said the profession is far more demanding than many realise and stressed the need for sweeping reforms, ranging from better pay structures to improvements in workplace attire.

Kangana Ranaut believes nurses are 'underpaid, overworked, and sexualised'

In a recent interview with ANI, the multiple National Award-winning actress said she hopes Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata inspires audiences to look at the nursing profession with renewed respect. "More than their lives, there should be change in what people feel towards them. It’s the most sexualised profession. People dress up as a nurse on Halloween, and crack jokes on them. They're underpaid, overworked, and sexualised. We don’t give nurses the respect they deserve. That’s the same case with the watchmen and the cleaning staff. They clean up the patients. That’s such an important task. But they’re only looked at, never registered", she said.

Kangana Ranaut says nurses' British-era uniform gives them foreign look

The BJP MP added that the sexualisation of nurses is partly linked to their uniforms, which she feels continue to reflect a lingering colonial-era legacy. "The dress code for the nurses dates back to the British era. The doctors can wear anything, they just get a coat to wear over that. But our nurses have that typical uniform, whether it’s hot or cold. It’s a foreign look. We've worked with a lot of integrity and dignity as far as the uniform is concerned in the film. Its shape or size doesn’t matter. It’s your uniform, it’s your duty. But having said that, I personally feel it’s a very British look. Pins, caps, and belts seem influenced by the US Navy from World War I and II. In the future, if the uniform is Indianised according to the nurses' own preferences and reforms that they consider beneficial are introduced, then it will be a positive change", Ranaut concluded.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Cast, release date, and other details

Apart from Kangana, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan. The film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is slated to release in theatres on June 12.

READ | Kangana Ranaut claims she didn't get films after winning National Award for Fashion: 'Was working below my intelligence'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Most sexualised profession': Kangana Ranaut says nurses deserve greater respect, wants to 'Indianise' their British uniform
'Most sexualised profession': Kangana Ranaut says nurses deserve greater respect
Delhi HC slams Centre over planned takeover of Polo Ground, Gymkhana Club: 'We will all suffocate and die'
Delhi High Court slams Centre over planned takeover of Polo Ground
Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson in big trouble? ECB opens probe after controversial nightclub episode
Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson in big trouble? ECB opens probe after nightclub episode
Iran-Israel Ceasefire crumbles as nations exchange fresh strikes, raising fears of wider war
Iran-Israel Ceasefire crumbles as nations exchange fresh strikes
Ram Gopal Varma says he is 'obsessed' with Obsession, compares Inde Navarrette with Urmila Matondkar in his film Kaun
Ram Gopal Varma is 'obsessed' with Obsession, compares it with his own film Kaun
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement