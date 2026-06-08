'Most sexualised profession': Kangana Ranaut says nurses deserve greater respect, wants to 'Indianise' their British uniform

Kangana Ranaut hopes Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata inspires audiences to look at the nursing profession with renewed respect. She will be seen portraying a nurse at Cama Hospital, one of the sites attacked by the terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in her upcoming film based on real events.

In her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana Ranaut plays a nurse at Cama Hospital, one of the targets during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. The film highlights the indispensable role nurses played in keeping the hospital running and ensuring patient safety amid the terror attack. Drawing from her experience of portraying a nurse on screen, Kangana said the profession is far more demanding than many realise and stressed the need for sweeping reforms, ranging from better pay structures to improvements in workplace attire.

Kangana Ranaut believes nurses are 'underpaid, overworked, and sexualised'

In a recent interview with ANI, the multiple National Award-winning actress said she hopes Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata inspires audiences to look at the nursing profession with renewed respect. "More than their lives, there should be change in what people feel towards them. It’s the most sexualised profession. People dress up as a nurse on Halloween, and crack jokes on them. They're underpaid, overworked, and sexualised. We don’t give nurses the respect they deserve. That’s the same case with the watchmen and the cleaning staff. They clean up the patients. That’s such an important task. But they’re only looked at, never registered", she said.

Kangana Ranaut says nurses' British-era uniform gives them foreign look

The BJP MP added that the sexualisation of nurses is partly linked to their uniforms, which she feels continue to reflect a lingering colonial-era legacy. "The dress code for the nurses dates back to the British era. The doctors can wear anything, they just get a coat to wear over that. But our nurses have that typical uniform, whether it’s hot or cold. It’s a foreign look. We've worked with a lot of integrity and dignity as far as the uniform is concerned in the film. Its shape or size doesn’t matter. It’s your uniform, it’s your duty. But having said that, I personally feel it’s a very British look. Pins, caps, and belts seem influenced by the US Navy from World War I and II. In the future, if the uniform is Indianised according to the nurses' own preferences and reforms that they consider beneficial are introduced, then it will be a positive change", Ranaut concluded.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Cast, release date, and other details

Apart from Kangana, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan. The film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is slated to release in theatres on June 12.

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