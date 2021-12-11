'Most secure man I know': Anushka Sharma drops UNSEEN goofy pics with husband Virat Kohli on wedding anniversary

Anushka Sharma dropped a series of pictures on the occasion of her 4th marriage anniversary with Virat Kohli. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always."

Take a look: