Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

This film, made on a Rs 15-crore budget, beat heavyweights like Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, Jailer, and Leo to become the most profitable Indian film of 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

The year 2023 has been quite good for Indian cinema. After a lull brought about by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Indian films bounced back in 2022 with monster hits like RRR and KGF Chapter 2. But Hindi films still lagged behind. This year changed that as most industries registered monster hits through the months. However, despite the success of some of the biggest films grossing over Rs 500 crore, one tiny film with no star trumped them all.

The most profitable Indian film of 2023

Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story is the sleeper hit of 2023. Much like The Kashmir Files last year, this film was made in a small budget and rode on controversy and good word of mouth to grow in collections at the box office. The film was made in just Rs 15 crore but its global net collection (after deducting taxes) was over Rs 250 crore. That gave the film a monumental profit of 1500% over its landing cost. None of the major films managed even a fraction of that number.

How The Kerala Story beat Gadar 2, Jawan, Jailer

The highest-grossing Indian film of the year is Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film has earned close to Rs 1150 crore gross worldwide. Its net haul is around Rs 900 crore, which gives the film a 200% profit over its Rs 300-crore budget. Similarly, Shah Rukh’s other release of the year – Pathaan – managed 240% profit (Rs 850 crore on Rs 250 crore budget). Gadar 2 managed a much higher profit of 500% (Rs 490 crore on Rs 80 crore budget). The two highest-grossing films from the south fared well too. Rajinikanth’s Jailer managed roughly 150% profit while Vijay’s Leo has secured a 80% profit and is still steadily climbing the charts.

About The Kerala Story

Produced by Vipul Shah, The Kerala Story starred Adah Sharma along with an ensemble cast. The film was based on the stories of women from Kerala being honey-trapped by ISIS and the forcibly converted. Prior to its release, the film faced calls for ban and boycott and had to fight cases in various courts to secure its release. It was eventually a success at the box office.

