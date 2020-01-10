'Most incredible man I know': Sussanne Khan's birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan, shares never seen before photos

There are very few couples in Bollywood who have separated and went on to live their own life but have still maintained a friendship for all those years they had known each other.

One such ex-couple is Hritik Roshan and Sussanne Khan who had broken million hearts when they announced their divorce but after all these years they still cherish each other and are good friends.

Both of them are often spotted taking their kids on vacation together as a family or stepping out to watch a film with them.

Today on the special occasion of Hritik's 46th birthday, Sussanne, keeping up with tradition penned the sweetest note for him and shared some incredible never seen before pictures of Hritik with his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Sussanne wrote, "Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible man I know.. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo."

Hritik Roshan is also completing 20 years in the industry on January 14.

During a recent media interaction, Hritik was asked to reflect on his 20 year-long journey in the industry to which he said that every film, every year is a new learning experience for him.

Speaking further about his choice of films, he said that in the last few years he started to feel more assured where Kaabil became a turning point and how he now trusts his instincts more than ever and goes where the flow takes him rather than being precise about everything.

As per reports, Hritik is currently preparing for the sequel for his successful franchise Krrish.