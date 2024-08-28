Most expensive scene in Indian cinema, cost Rs 25 crore, its not in Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Alexander Vanderhey discusses strategies for economic diversification in Eastern Europe

Viral video: Kind man climbs streetlight to free trapped seagull, internet is impressed

Aussie legend calls Virat Kohli 'villain', claims BCCI 'loaned' Border-Gavaskar Trophy for…

Meet Satish Kumar, first ever Dalit chairman of Indian Railways appointed in 119 years

Meet National Awardee filmmaker, school dropout who sold chewing gum at signals, worked in video cassette library, now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Alexander Vanderhey discusses strategies for economic diversification in Eastern Europe

Alexander Vanderhey discusses strategies for economic diversification in Eastern Europe

Viral video: Kind man climbs streetlight to free trapped seagull, internet is impressed

Viral video: Kind man climbs streetlight to free trapped seagull, internet is impressed

Aussie legend calls Virat Kohli 'villain', claims BCCI 'loaned' Border-Gavaskar Trophy for…

Aussie legend calls Virat Kohli 'villain', claims BCCI 'loaned' Border-Gavaskar Trophy for…

5 birds that can't fly

5 birds that can't fly

Six new 'rogue' planets discovered by NASA 

Six new 'rogue' planets discovered by NASA 

Superfoods that keep your brain healthy

Superfoods that keep your brain healthy

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Abhishek Banerjee cautions Bollywood over trend of casting influencers based on Instagram followers: 'No one will...'

Abhishek Banerjee cautions Bollywood over trend of casting influencers based on Instagram followers: 'No one will...'

Meet National Awardee filmmaker, school dropout who sold chewing gum at signals, worked in video cassette library, now..

Meet National Awardee filmmaker, school dropout who sold chewing gum at signals, worked in video cassette library, now..

Most expensive scene in Indian cinema, cost Rs 25 crore, its not in Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali

Most expensive scene in Indian cinema, cost Rs 25 crore, its not in Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Most expensive scene in Indian cinema, cost Rs 25 crore, its not in Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali

'Singham Again' climax scene will see an epic showdown between Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as ACP Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, and Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi vs the big bad villain, Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Most expensive scene in Indian cinema, cost Rs 25 crore, its not in Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

We have often heard about expensive films being made in India but do you about the most expensive movie scene in Indian cinema that cost Rs 25 crore to make? Some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, in recent years, have been made with a big budget, be it Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' (Rs 600 crore), Jr NTR and Ram Charan's 'RRR' (550 crores), or Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' (Rs 300 crore). However, you will be surprised to know that despite having such a big budget, none of these films hold the title of having the most expensive movie scene in Indian cinema.

This title is held by none other than 'Singham Again', which is all set to release this year in theatres. The Rohit Shetty film, made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, has an epic climax scene that cost Rs 25 crores (10 percent of the production cost). 

'Singham Again' climax scene will see an epic showdown between Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as ACP Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, and Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi vs the big bad villain, Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka. 

The action sequence, shot in Hyderabad, will also feature Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya, Deepika Padukone as ACP Shakti Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni Kamat Singham.

This climax scene, shot with a budget of Rs 25 crore, is reportedly the most expensive movie scene in Indian cinema, to date. 

'Singham Again' is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and is slated to release this Diwali. It will be a big box office clash between the Ajay Devgn starrer and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

READ | 'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big allegation against Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, says he was 'pressured' to censor...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big allegation against Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, says he was 'pressured' to censor...

Jay Shah becomes new ICC chairman, set to assume role on…

Jay Shah becomes new ICC chairman, set to assume role on…

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

'I refuse to...': Lin Laishram shuts down trolls targeting her for her weight, says 'I am shocked'

'I refuse to...': Lin Laishram shuts down trolls targeting her for her weight, says 'I am shocked'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement