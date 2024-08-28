Most expensive scene in Indian cinema, cost Rs 25 crore, its not in Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali

'Singham Again' climax scene will see an epic showdown between Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as ACP Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, and Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi vs the big bad villain, Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka.

We have often heard about expensive films being made in India but do you about the most expensive movie scene in Indian cinema that cost Rs 25 crore to make? Some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, in recent years, have been made with a big budget, be it Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' (Rs 600 crore), Jr NTR and Ram Charan's 'RRR' (550 crores), or Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' (Rs 300 crore). However, you will be surprised to know that despite having such a big budget, none of these films hold the title of having the most expensive movie scene in Indian cinema.

This title is held by none other than 'Singham Again', which is all set to release this year in theatres. The Rohit Shetty film, made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, has an epic climax scene that cost Rs 25 crores (10 percent of the production cost).

The action sequence, shot in Hyderabad, will also feature Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya, Deepika Padukone as ACP Shakti Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni Kamat Singham.

This climax scene, shot with a budget of Rs 25 crore, is reportedly the most expensive movie scene in Indian cinema, to date.

'Singham Again' is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and is slated to release this Diwali. It will be a big box office clash between the Ajay Devgn starrer and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

