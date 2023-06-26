Search icon
India's most expensive film and it’s not Adipurush, RRR, Baahubali, Brahmastra, KGF2, K3G, Dhoom 3

Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus ‘Project K’ which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in important roles is going to be India’s most expensive film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

India is world’s largest producer of films and you would be surprised to know that about 1800 films are released every year in India in different languages. The Indian film industry has grown a lot in the last decade and it would not be wrong to say that the Indian filmmakers have upped the ante when it comes to production values and this is the reason why a lot of big budget films are being made these days.

In big budget films, huge amount of money is spent on the fees of the actors, costume designs, sets, VFX and action sequences.

Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus ‘Project K’ which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in important roles is going to be India’s most expensive film with a budget of Rs 600 crore.

According to reports, Prabhas is taking home a salary of Rs 150 crore for this film, while Kamal Haasan is reportedly getting Rs 20 crore.

Deepika Padukone’s salary for the film is Rs 10 crore, while Amitabh Bacchan and Disha Patani will be paid Rs 20 crore.

The production cost of the film is Rs 400 crore and this makes the film’s total budget to Rs 600 crore.

The budget of Prabhas’ latest release Adipurush was reportedly Rs 500 crore. According to reports, the budget of RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles was also around Rs 500 crore.

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, while Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra was made on a budget of Rs 410 crore.

Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan was made on a budget of Rs 310 crore.

Baahubali films which were released in two parts were also expensive films as the budget of Baahubali The Conclusion was Rs 250 crore.

