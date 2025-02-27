Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom (originally released in Italian) was banned in 150 countries due to its story, scenes, and controversies. The film created a dispute for a long time because director Pier Paolo Pasolini was murdered after its release.

There have been many such films in Indian cinema in which people created a ruckus and even protested against its release. But today, we are going to tell you about the most controversial film to date, which was banned immediately after its release. The film itself became the enemy of the life of its director, who was murdered after the film's release. We are talking about the film Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom, directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini.

Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom (originally released in Italian) was banned in 150 countries due to its story, scenes, and controversies. The film created a dispute for a long time because director Pier Paolo Pasolini was murdered after its release. It is because of these reasons that this Italian film, released in 1975, is considered one of the most controversial films ever made.

This political art film, directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini, is based on the 1785 novel The 120 Days of Sodom written by the Marquis de Sade. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the film faced many controversies. The film shows some kidnapped children being turned into puppets of the Nazis. The film also contains scenes of violence such as sexual assault, murder, and brutal torture of the kidnapped children.

Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom remained banned in Australia till 1993, then it was banned again in 1998. The film's director Pier Paolo Pasolini was murdered just days after the film's release.

The film sparked worldwide discussion due to its controversial subject matter, scenes of violence, and sexual exploitation. The story revolves around four rich and corrupt men who kidnap 18 young men and torture them physically, mentally, and emotionally for four months.

Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom stars Paolo Bonacelli, Giorgio Cataldi, Uberto Paolo Quintavalle, and Aldo Valletti in lead roles along with Caterina Boratto, Elsa De Giorgi, Hélène Surgère, and Sonia Saviange.

