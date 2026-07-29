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'More than 60 lives have been lost': Alia Bhatt urges support for flood-hit Assam

Alia Bhatt has appealed to people to support flood-hit Assam, saying the state urgently needs relief and long-term help for recovery.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 01:48 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'More than 60 lives have been lost': Alia Bhatt urges support for flood-hit Assam
Image credit: Instagram
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Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has used her social media platform to raise awareness about the devastating floods in Assam. Sharing an emotional note on Instagram Stories, the actress urged people to come forward and support those affected by the disaster, which has claimed several lives and displaced lakhs of residents.

According to a report by India Today, Alia also said she would be sharing ways through which people can contribute to the relief efforts.

Alia Bhatt appeals for support

In her Instagram Story, Alia highlighted the scale of the destruction caused by the floods and expressed concern over the situation in Assam.

"Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country, with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time. More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love (sic)," she wrote

She also pointed out that floods have become a recurring crisis in the state and stressed the need for immediate assistance. "It happens every year and it still catches us off guard. Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery (sic)."

Alia further informed her followers that she would be sharing resources and information on how they could help people affected by the floods.

Bhumi Pednekar also raised awareness

Before Alia's appeal, Bhumi Pednekar had also spoken about the Assam floods on social media. The actress shared a video urging people to extend support to flood victims and spread awareness about the humanitarian crisis in the state.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming films

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Alpha, which released earlier this month. The film, which also featured Sharvari, failed to perform well at the box office.

She will next be seen in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to release in January 2027.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast of The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role, and Bhumi is expected to play warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma.

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