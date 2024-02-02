Twitter
Months before death, Poonam Pandey said 'bahut hi badi news aane wali hai', actress' interview leaves netizens divided

Last year, Poonam Pandey told a media portal, "Aapke saamne ek itna bada news aane wala hai, jo logo ko surprise kar dega." This interview of Poonam has left netizens divided.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 04:53 PM IST

The news of model and actress Poonam Pandey's sudden demise has left everyone shocked. On Friday morning, a post appeared on her official Instagram handle, stating that the actress had succumbed to cervical cancer. A few hours after Poonam's demise news, Instant Bollywood shared a video interview of Poonam, where she was dropping a major hint about a development in her life, that would leave everyone in shock. 

Poonam's interview was taken last year on the red carpet of Bright Awards. While interacting with the reporter, Poonam said, "Aapke saamne ek itna bada news aane wala hai, jo logo ko surprise kar dega. Mujhe bahut aacha lagta hai logo ko surprise karna. Aur jab woh samajte hai ki woh sudhar rahi hai, tab mujhe surprise karna bahut aacha lagta hai. Ek bahut hi badi news, aapke saamne bahut jaldi aane wali hai, and you'll be part of it, and I would love to see your reaction (You will receive a breaking news soon. I love to surprise people. And when they think that I have improved as a person, I surprise them. Soon, you'll be hearing a big news, and you''ll be a part of it, and I would love to see your reaction)." 

Here's the video

As soon as the media handle shared the video, a section of netizens thought that she had dropped a hint about her demise in this conversation. While another section of internet users are still considering her demise news as a 'rumour'. A netizen wrote, "Isko sun ke lag raha hai that there is something fishy with this news...i still am not able to believe because cancer patients do not look like this for sure when they are so ill." Another netizen wrote, "Aaj pta chala gaya kisi ko bura nhi bolna chahiye pta nahi hota woh kis musibat se nikal raha hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Life is too short." Another netizen wrote, "Poonam might be in so much of pain physically, then too she is not showing up or didn't utter a word to anyone that her health was so bad, so strong she was. Dil se, she was very good by nature. Shocking news was only 32. May Poonam's Soul Rest in Peace Always." Poonam was popularly known for her film Nasha, Trip To Bhangarh, and the series Lock Upp.

