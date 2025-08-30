Add DNA as a Preferred Source
National Award winner at 15, this actress did 25 films in six years, her last released movie mirrored her own tragic death at just 21, her name is...

Monisha Unni was on the path to becoming a superstar; however, fate played a cruel hand as she died in a car accident in 1992, at the age of only 21. Monisha Unni was working on the Malayalam film Cheppadividya when a car carrying her and her mother collided with a KSRTC bus in Kerala.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 02:35 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

National Award winner at 15, this actress did 25 films in six years, her last released movie mirrored her own tragic death at just 21, her name is...
Monisha Unni, daughter of Sreedevi Unni, a Mohiniyattam dancer and actress, and Narayan Unni, a businessman, had a flair for dance and acting since childhood, and that is how she also entered the film world. Monisha Unni, who made her mark by winning the National Award at the age of 15, is still alive in the hearts of cinema lovers. The actress appeared in 25 films in just six years and was touted to be the next superstar; however, fate had something else in store for her. What happened to her was exactly like what was shown in her last film.

Who was Monisha Unni? 

Born in 1971, Monisha Unni completed her schooling at St. Charles High School and Bishop Cotton Girls' School in Bengaluru. She also went on to complete her graduation in psychology in Bengaluru at Mount Carmel College.

Monisha Unni was a dancer like her mother, but she was also fond of acting. She was first discovered by Malayalam novelist M. T. Vasudevan Nair, a family friend, who played a big role in her debut. Monisha Unni took the film industry by storm, right from her first film. She made her debut in Nakhakshathangal (1986), written by M. T. Vasudevan Nair and directed by Hariharan. So impressive was her performance in Nakhakshathangal that, in 1987, at the age of 15, Monisha Unni won a National Film Award for Best Actress.  

Monisha Unni's career 

In the next six years, she acted in 25 films and made a splash in the cinema world. She worked with famous directors of that time like Sibi, Hariharan, Priyadarshan, Ajayan, and Kamal. Monisha Unni soon developed a dedicated fan following, thanks to her impressive acting skills. 

Monisha Unni enjoyed immense success in her short career. She also made a splash in Tamil cinema. After making her debut in 1987 with Pookkal Vidum Thudhu, she later also went on to work in the 1989 film Dravidan, alongside Sathyaraj.

Monisha Unni soon also got her breakthrough in Tamil cinema after she starred in Unnai Nenachen Pattu Padichen (1992), directed by Guru Dhanapal. The film performed brilliantly at the box office. 

How did Monisha Unni die? 

Monisha Unni was on the path to becoming a superstar; however, fate played a cruel hand as she died in a car accident in 1992, at the age of only 21. Monisha Unni was working on the Malayalam film Cheppadividya when a car carrying her and her mother collided with a KSRTC bus in Kerala.

Reports state that Monisha Unni was asleep in the back seat when the crash took place. She was declared dead upon her arrival at the hospital. 

What is haunting about her death is that in her last film release, before she died, Unnai Nenachen Pattu Padichen, a scene shows her character dying, and it was similarly mirrored in her real life just shortly after the film's release. 

Her final Tamil film, the thriller Moondravadhu Kann, directed by Manivannan, was released posthumously.

