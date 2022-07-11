Monica Dogra opens up on being pan-sexual, reveals deatils about her secret marriage

Monica Dogra/Instagram

Actor-singer Monica Dogra, who came out as pansexual last year, claims that she has been expressing this for a long time but that it wasn't until her show The Married Woman started streaming that people started to pay attention. She recently talked openly about the negative effects she had after a critical piece about her was published in 2016 and her name started to "be tagged as a joke." She claimed that the indie music industry and the queer groups "hated her," which caused her to experience profound melancholy and the inability to leave her house without having panic attacks.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Monica said, “I only ever heard the word some five or six years ago and I thought ‘Oh my Gosh! That’s me!’. It was very black and white growing up. Either you were gay or you were straight. And if you were gay you certainly weren’t accepted or celebrated. Gay was even a slang word connoting something bad. It was so twisted.”

Talking about her marriage and bond with parents she said, “I’m from a very disjointed family. My mother and I were estranged for over 11 years of my life. My father is mostly quiet, even if I do share anything from the heart, he doesn’t really hear it. I think a lot of people can relate to this kind of patriarch in their family - quiet and isolated.

I was married to a man - a very gentle, kind, wise and extremely understanding man. I had to tell him I felt an attraction for my co-star in a film I had acted in, about a trans woman who wanted to transition. He held my hands and understood me. That made me love him even more. We have gone our separate ways and chosen to dissolve our marriage. I always kept my marriage a secret from the press, I guess since I’m telling you all these intimate details, I may as well share this too. So, there was no coming out “moment”.”