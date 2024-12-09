The clips in which Raghav can be heard cracking wife jokes on Parineeti Chopra are going viral.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their first appearance together after their marriage on the popular TV show Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by anchor Rajat Sharma. During the episode, they shared insights about their personal lives.

The clips from the episode are going viral in which Raghav can be heard cracking wife jokes on Parineeti, while the actress can be seen looking 'disappointed'. However, these clips left the internet angry and fans are calling out Raghav for his jokes.

One of the social media users wrote, "Day by day, I come to the realization that money can't buy class." The second one said, "She is not at all comfortable." The third person commented, "The interesting part is these jokes are not even original." The fourth one said, "Bro needs lessons from Brother in law. Look at Nick Jonas and look at this guy." The fifth one commented, "Vicky kaushal is a person who is the most funny and jokes about everything in a light hearted way, but never did he ever joked about katrina or wife or marriage… he always showed love and respect for that aspect."

Meanwhile, taking to 'X', India TV shared a brief snippet of the show in which Raghav Chadha was captured spilling the beans on his happy marriage with Parineeti Chopra.

In a hilarious response to a question posed by the anchor, the AAP MP said, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki humari shaadi achchi chal rahi hai aur achchi isiliye chal rahi kyunki mujhe Bollywood ka B bhi nahi aata aur isse politics ka P bhi nahi aata. Isiliye humari gaadi badi achchi chal rahi hai" (I think that our marriage is going well because I don't know even the 'B' of bollywood and she doesn't have any clues about the 'P' of politics).

His response triggered a wave of laughter among the audience, with the actress captured smiling over her husband's witty answer.

Next, Rajat Sharma told Parineeti Chopra that "actor Arjun Kapoor hilariously said that he had not wanted to work with her because she was too talkative".

The actress guffawed and said, "Yeh ilzaam main bachpan se sunti aa rahi hoon. Mere panents, meri teacher bhi yehi bolti thi. Ab aap bol rahe hain, meri industry wale bolte hain. Mujhe lagta hai main bahut kum bolti hoon" (I've been hearing this since my childhood. My parents and teacher used to say this. Now, you're saying this, my comrades from the industry say this. But I think I talk less)

MP Raghav Chadha was quick to respond to his wife's remarks. He said, "Mujhse poocho" (ask me).