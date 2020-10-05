Monali Thakur's father passes away, she bids him emotional goodbye

Monali Thakur's father Sri Sakti Thakur is no more. The singer shared her final, emotional goodbye note on Instagram, revealing that he died in peace.

She wrote, "Sri Sakti Thakur.. my father, my all.. the core of my existence, my biggest critic and cheerleader and my Teacher.. the Angelic hand above my head.. amar Baba.. physically left us yesterday.. I had never seen a more kind hearted and a more humble person in my life.. not jack of all trades but truly master of many.. his humility surprised me throughout my life.. a brain too efficient for others to catch up to him.."

Thakur also mentioned, "I started dreaming because of you Baba.. seeing you spread magic with your talent and spirit and cheerfulness.. your strength made me want to be strong like you.. I am a heartbroken but an immensely proud daughter Baba.. And I will make you proud with everything I do in life.. I will continue following your steps and will only spread love.. I am and always will be forever grateful to you for your priceless, unparalleled Love that you gave me.. And I know there is no one else on earth who can love me the way you have loved me and you still do.. even while leaving you gave us no trouble.. you went away like a King!"

"I Love You so much Baba.. I feel you around me coz you are my Angel, protecting me from everything negative.. giving me wisdom.. I feel you more now.. Chhotu will be strong for you Baba..!! Amar Pronam tomake (greetings).. Mother Nature kept my prayers and didn’t make you suffer.. you went peacefully.. because Almighty takes care of such rare beautiful souls like you.. Amar Baba.. bhalo thheko.. Tomar Chhoton tomar kaachhe aashbe thik shomoy moto.. abar dekha hobe.. onek aador.. (Dear Dad, stay healthy, your chutki will be back with you at the right moment, will meet again, lots of love)," she shared.

Here's her post:

Monali Thakur is best remembered for her song 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' from the 2015 release 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. She even won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song. Monali is married to Switzerland-based restaurateur Maik Richter.