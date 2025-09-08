Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Monali Thakur reveals 'the reason' amid divorce rumours with Maik Richter, drops cryptic hint of domestic abuse, betrayal, and...

Amid the rumours of separation, singer Monali Thakur dropped a cryptic hint of betrayal, abuse, and depression on her social media.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 08:19 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Singer Monali Thakur has fueled rumours of marital issues after she unfollowed her husband, Swiss restaurateur Maik Richter, on Instagram. Neither Monali nor Maik has denied or confirmed the rumours of a break-up. The couple had wed in 2017 in a private ceremony in Mumbai, but had made their marriage public only in 2020.

Shortly after the headlines, Monali posted a status called The Reason along with shots from her new music video Ek Baar Phir. The video contains traumatic moments of abuse, including a man choking her. Monali has referred to this song as her most autobiographical song to date, stating that it depicts motifs of betrayal and emotional damage.

Due to this, some people feel that her post could not only be a plug for the song but also be an indication of personal issues that might be attributed to her marriage. Still, there is no confirmation from Monali herself about whether the song or post has a direct connection with her marriage to Maik.

About Monali Thakur and Maik Richter's wedding

Monali and Maik met in 2016 in Switzerland when Maik, a restaurateur, was her Airbnb host during a backpacking trip. A year later, in 2017, they quietly tied the knot in Mumbai in a simple court ceremony, keeping the news a secret even from most of Monali’s industry friends. Their wedding day, however, was dramatic—Maik was mistakenly deported because of a visa problem and only returned with the assistance of the government, in time for their marriage registration. For three years, the couple had kept their wedding a secret, hoping to celebrate with a larger ceremony, but time went by. in 2020 that Monali confirmed that she had actually been married all those years, showed Maik alongside her in her song video Dil Ka Fitoor, introducing him to the world.

