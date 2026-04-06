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Mona Singh says she waits for the right script to find roles that give her 'sleepless nights': 'I don't want to repeat myself'

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Mona Singh says she waits for the right script to find roles that give her 'sleepless nights': 'I don't want to repeat myself'

Over the past few months, Mona Singh has won the hearts of the audiences with her incredible performances in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Thode Door Thode Paas, Border 2, Kohrra Season 2, Happy Patel, and Subedaar. Her most recent project is the web series Maa Ka Sum.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 06:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mona Singh says she waits for the right script to find roles that give her 'sleepless nights': 'I don't want to repeat myself'
Mona Singh/Instagram
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Mona Singh is on a roll and 2026 looks truly like her year. Flooded with exciting offers, Singh says she consciously filters her scripts to find challenging roles that give her sleepless nights. Over the past few months, Singh has displayed incredible range as an actor across films and OTT shows. After playing a protective mother in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, she effortlessly pivoted to playing a quirky Goan gangster in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a devoted army wife of a soldier in Border 2, a grieving cop hunting down criminals in Kohrra Season 2, and a ruthless sand mafia queen in Subedaar. 

Singh said what people see as success is a result of right choices. "I don't wait for the next script, I wait for the right one, which strikes a chord, which gives me more room to play, more exposure to experiment and challenge me as an actor. It has to give me those sleepless nights. I've to be a little jittery before getting onto the set. I've to feel all that", Singh who has also garnered acclaim for her work in films like 3 Idiots, Laal Singh Chaddha, Munjya, and series Made in Heaven, told PTI. 

Having multiple releases in a short span of time often sparks fear of exposure in actors but the 44-year-old actor said she has not experienced a "too much ho gaya" moment yet. "It's the variety of roles. I'm not repeating myself. Thankfully, I'm getting all these different opportunities, different roles to play. I never get scared about the fact that, 'Oh, I'm going to be out there or too much ho gaya (exposure)," Singh shared.

The actress stated that she ensures she pats herself when the job is well done. "I'm very kind to myself," she said, adding that she doesn't wear a fake mask of positivity all the time either. "So, today if I'm low, tomorrow I won't be, but I need to address it, I don't escape it. I think that's the way to live your life. Sometimes people are like, 'Don't show your emotions' but I show my emotions. Life is supposed to hit you, cast all shadows on you and hence you play these kinds of layered roles. You cannot be playing these roles living a little, you've got to live a life," the actor said. 

Singh shared she knows how to handle her downtime and added that she gets back to her restaurant business, travels, practices yoga, tends to her garden and pets. "I know life is more than just working and doing your job and acting," she said, adding, "Wherever I'm, I'm just present 100 per cent. Nothing takes a toll on me, that 'Too much ho gaya, I need a break.' I manage my breaks pretty well." 

Mona's latest release is Prime Video series Maa Ka Sum. She also has the gangster crime drama show Paan Parda Zarda, and Rajkumar Hirani's debut OTT show with Vikrant Massey lined up for release this year. In Maa Ka Sum, she plays a mother to The Archies actor Mihir Ahuja. While Singh has portrayed a mother before, she said this character is different from her past roles. Singh and Ahuja previously played mother and son in Made in Heaven Season 2. 

"I've played a mother before but she's so new in Maa Ka Sum, she is so progressive, and that's what I love (about the show). Also, I’m choosing projects, which are not just commercially viable, but they're also conversation starters, like Maa Ka Sum," Singh, who has played the role of a mother in The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Laal Singh Chaddha, said. 

Maa Ka Sum follows the story of a 19-year-old math genius (Ahuja), who attempts to apply mathematical principles to find his mother's (Singh) a perfect romantic match, only to learn that human connections transcend formulas. The eight-episode light-hearted drama is directed by Nicholas Kharkongor. Talking about the show, Mona stated, "He was very particular about one thing: 'Let's not repeat what we've done before because mothers can get a little cliche on the big screen.' So, we were making sure that whatever we do, whatever movement, dialogue delivery, angry or emotional scene, let's do something else, let's try something new."

When asked if there is a math behind her stellar choices of successful projects, Singh laughed it off and said, "I wish there was. But there is a lot of courage behind it, more than math." Her core philosophy remains simple: Stay Unpredictable. "I want to keep reinventing, I want to keep trying new things, stay relevant and to be able to surprise the viewers with a new release every time. If I'm doing the same thing, if I'm being predictable, there is no excitement," Singh concluded.

READ | Screen Awards 2026 list of winners: Dhurandhar dominates with 14 wins; Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam bag top acting honours

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