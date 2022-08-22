Mona Singh reacts to controversy over 'malaria' dialogue in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'I think people...'

Mona Singh-Aamir Khan-Laal Singh Chaddha/File photos

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to rake in the moolah at the domestic box office as it struggled to even breach the Rs 50 crore mark, has been in the news much before the film released in the theatres on August 11. The call for a boycott of the film over the film's lead actor Aamir Khan's old statements about India ensured that the film trended on social media for several weeks before its released albeit for all the wrong reasons. And now, after the film's dismal performance at the box office in India, another controversy seem to have surrounded the Aamir Khan starrer.

In Laal Singh Chaddha, several events relating to the history of India have been portrayed. From the 1984 Sikh riots to the Babri Masjid demolition, the film showcased many a event that define the political history of the country. And each time a riot was show breaking out in the film, Mona Singh, who essays the role of Aamir Khan's mother in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, would tell the actor's character 'desh mein malaria phaila hua hai' (as a metaphor for riots).

While Mona Singh's performance in Laal Singh Chaddha has been appreciated by the critics, this particular dialogue hasn't gone down too well with the audience. Speaking about the same, Mona Singh recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, that those raising an issue with the dialogue have definitely not watched the film.

"I think people who have raised an issue with the line have definitely not watched the film. The kind of son I have, Laal, he is a slow boy and understands things only when I explain them well. At that age, you cannot tell a kid that there are riots going on and people are killing each other. What is the best solution — the way a mother can explain something so massive in such a beautiful way, ‘Desh me malaria faila hua hai’. He gets it bang on that its not the right time to step out of the house. I never bought guns for my nephew, I bought Lego, books or other toys. You don't hand them guns or talk about issues like killing," Mona Singh told the portal.

Elaborating on chose to take up the role of Gurpreet Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan's mother in the film, Mona said, “I jumped at the opportunity when I was asked to audition for the role...I loved the script, it was so Indianised and beautifully written. I thought for my age, this is going to be the biggest challenge for me to take up this role. I am not a mother and I am not that old as well, so for me to portray a full life span — from 22 to 60 was very challenging and satisfying as an actor."

Mona Singh also spoke about Laal Singh Chaddha's failure at the box office. She told HT, "I am not a filmy person and don't understand box office at all. This is the third film of my life. What is so satisfying is whoever has seen the film has only good things to say about it. That is what I take from it. I don't want to think about the short-term things like how much money it made, that's beyond me. I am sure, I am part of a movie which will be remembered for a very long time."