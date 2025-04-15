Mona Kapoor, post this realisation, never looked back and established a career as an Indian television producer, film producer, and entrepreneur. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor eventually got married in June 1996 and made their relationship public a year later.

Mona Shourie Kapoor, film producer and Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor's dear mother, was only 19 years old when she married Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's brother. Things seemed to be working out okay within the family; however, soon, Boney Kapoor fell in love with superstar Sridevi. Mona Kapoor was left inconsolable when the news of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's love story reached her. But she took control of the situation and built a life for herself and her kids, all through courage and determination. An old interview of Mona Kapoor is currently going viral on social media, from before her passing, where she spoke about feeling “humiliated" after she discovered that her husband, Boney Kapoor, was in a relationship with an actor.

In an old interview with DNA, Mona Kapoor said, "The humiliation was painful because I was pitted against a heroine. I was made to feel lesser. Industry wives gave me suggestions like, ‘Why don’t you lose weight?’ or ‘Why don’t you join a spa?’ All this made me realise that I had to get up, dust myself, and start walking all over again. I told my parents that I wanted to make my own identity."

Mona Kapoor had complete support from her family during this difficult time, however, it was her friend’s mother’s advice that gave her the necessary push that she needed. She shared, "'If somebody has no place in your life, then you can have no place for them in yours.' This was my aakashwani. I understood that I had not failed – my relationship had!"

Mona Kapoor, post this realisation, never looked back and established a career as an Indian television producer, film producer, and entrepreneur. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor eventually got married in June 1996 and made their relationship public a year later after the world got to know about the Mr India actor’s pregnancy.

After many years, in 2012, Mona Kapoor tragically died due to multiple organ failure after battling with cancer and hypertension.

