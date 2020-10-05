Mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma shares black and white pic; Virat Kohli is all hearts

Anushka Sharma is currently stationed in Dubai with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli who is captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dream 11 IPL.

Recently, Anushka, who is making the most of her time in UAE, dropped a stunning black and white picture on her Instagram account. The mommy-to-be can be seen looking at the camera as her hair flows in the wind with a slight smile on her face. The actor put just black and white hearts in the caption.

The post received more than 15 lakh 'likes' in just 10 hours, including one from husband Virat.

For the uninformed, Anushka and Virat married in a quiet ceremony in Italy in December 2017. The two are currently in Dubai, where Virat is leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020.

On the work front, Anushka is enjoying a long break from acting after the release of Zero, which saw her alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Post Zero release, Anushka has been spending time with Virat and focusing on her production company Clean Slate Filmz, which recently produced the critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok.

Speaking about Anushka, Virat in a recent interview had credited his wife for changing him into a better person. Virat told Mayank Agarwal, "I give her full credit for making me see a different side altogether. I'm so grateful that she is my life partner because you learn from each other. I was a very closed person before, wasn’t very practical. When you see another person and know that your life partner has a different outlook on things, you invariably are challenged to see another point of view."