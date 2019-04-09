Mommy-to-be Amy Jackson to officially get engaged to beau George Panayiotou on THIS day!

After taking her fans by surprise, by announcing her pregnancy on social media recently, Amy Jackson is all set to officially get engaged to her beau George Panayiotou on May 5. The actress will reportedly throw an engagement bash for her family and friends soon after that.

A report on Filmfare suggests that the actress will be getting engaged on May 5 and post that, wedding bells may ring in soon for her. The report also adds that Amy Jackson wants a Greek wedding. Her engagement bash is supposed to be held at their London abode and it'll be quite a lavish affair.

As per the report, Amy Jackson's engagement invite reads, "We would love to invite you to our home to celebrate our engagement and to kickstart Summer 2019.' While it further adds, 'Dress code: Classy Chic. Timing: 4 pm till late." Buzz is that Amy has also sent out the invites to her friends from B-Town as well.

For those who're uninitiated, Amy's hotelier boyfriend George Panayiotou proposed to her on New Year's day in Zambia. The actress had shared the news on her Instagram page back then, sending the fans into a frenzy.