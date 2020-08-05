'Moment has finally arrived': Ankita Lokhande welcomes CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on Wednesday reacted to Sushant's death case going to Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Taking to her Instagram, she captioned the picture saying, "Gratitude #SushantSinghRajput." The text of the picture she posted read, "The moment we've waited for has finally arrived."

On Wednesday, the Centre has reportedly informed the Supreme Court that the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe into the death case of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been accepted.

On Tuesday, in a cryptic note shared on her Instagram, Ankita had said that she is "listening to my higher self". In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Ankita had said, "He used to find happiness in playing guitar, in dancing, I used to see that happen, I used to let him do it. I wish I was there to stop him from taking such an extreme step. I would have at least tried to save him. I would have tried my best. If I was near him, even now, if we were together, I like to think he would have been happy."

Speaking about Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita had said, "I don't want to blame anyone. I used to be happy that he is doing so well for himself but for the last year I had a feeling he is not happy. It was probably my sixth sense. It wasn't that strong but I couldn't see his smile, the shine in his eyes anymore, there was intuition, I used to think is he okay, if he is fine."