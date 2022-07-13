Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor to have grand baby shower, FIRST glimpse of invitation, gift hamper goes viral

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is embracing each day of her pregnancy as a blessing. The actress will soon have an intimate ceremony of the baby shower, and the invites for the occasion are ready. Viral Bhayani shared a video in which we can the first glimpse of a huge gift hamper with the baby shower invite.

As per the photographer, the baby shower will take place in Bandstand, Mumbai, a former Miss India Kavita Singh's residence. Sonam and Anand Ahuja's wedding also took place at the same venue. Viral posted the video with the caption, "Invites for #sonamkapoor baby shower. it is happening on July 17th at former Miss India #kavitasingh home at Bandstand. The wedding too had taken place at that auspicious venue."

Here's the video

Earlier, the actress had a baby shower in London, and the images from the occasion went viral. Well, it is great that the actress is celebrating her happiness in her homegrown country as well. Sonam Kapoor posted previously unseen photos from her baby shower on Saturday. Sonam shared pictures of her, her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, and her visitors on Instagram. She also provided a preview of the menu and the location, among other things. Notting Hill was tagged by Sonam as the location.

Sonam and Anand are seen posing for the camera in the first picture inside a room. While Sonam kept her hand on her belly, they smiled and laid their heads close to each other. The actor also provided a glimpse of a table that had a cover placed over it with the word Sonam written on it. Small vases full of flowers, dishes with personalised menus, and tiny pouches were all around the table. Currently, in her third trimester, Sonam is frequently photographed in London with her sister Rhea. Earlier this year, in March, Sonam and Anand revealed they would give birth to their first child.