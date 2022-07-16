Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor's baby shower in Mumbai gets cancelled?

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor arrived in Mumbai, and her parents (Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor) arranged a lavish baby shower for the actress on July 17 (Sunday). However, if reports are to be believed, then the event stands cancelled, owing to Covid-related problems.

A few days ago, customised hampers and invites for the baby shower were sent to the guests, and the occasion was supposed to be celebrated at former Miss India Kavita Singh's bungalow, Bandra. Now, as per the report in Times Of India, the event has been called off, as the family doesn't want any health issues for Sonam or the baby. Earlier, Sonam was spotted dining with the family, and she was looking graciously charming in her pregnancy glow.

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video in which we can the first glimpse of a huge gift hamper with the baby shower invite. As per the photographer, the baby shower would have taken place in Bandstand, Mumbai, a former Miss India Kavita Singh's residence. Sonam and Anand Ahuja's wedding also took place at the same venue. Viral posted the video with the caption, "Invites for #sonamkapoor baby shower. it is happening on July 17th at former Miss India #kavitasingh home at Bandstand. The wedding too had taken place at that auspicious venue."

Earlier, the actress had a baby shower in London, and the images from the occasion went viral. Sonam Kapoor posted previously unseen photos from her baby shower on Saturday. Sonam shared pictures of her, her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, and her visitors on Instagram. She also provided a preview of the menu and the location, among other things. Notting Hill was tagged by Sonam as the location.

The actor also provided a glimpse of a table that had a cover placed over it with the word Sonam written on it. Small vases full of flowers, dishes with personalised menus, and tiny pouches were all around the table. Currently, in her third trimester, Sonam is frequently photographed in London with her sister Rhea. Earlier this year, in March, Sonam and Anand revealed they would give birth to their first child.