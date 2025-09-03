Mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra feasts on mango, guava, enjoys homemade vada pav, 'thoda sa shopping', gives sneak peek into her life

Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'
Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'
Despite Asim Munir's promise to crush terrorism, Pakistan registers 74% increase in attacks, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa become hot beds
After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee to Rs...; third hike in three weeks ahead of festive season
Schools in Delhi-NCR likely to remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rains, here's what we know so far
From Prajakta Koli to Ahsaas Channa: 5 leading ladies ruling OTT franchises
Ahead of Asia Cup, Afghanistan spinners choke Pakistan to clinch 18-run victory in T20I tri-series
Who is Arun Gawli? Gangster-turned-politician, known as 'Daddy,' walks out of jail after 17 years on SC bail
Russia launches massive strikes on Ukraine; Zelenskyy targets Putin, says, 'Has become routine for...'
President Vladimir Putin invites North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia, latter promises ‘everything I can to...’
BOLLYWOOD
Parineeti Chopra gave a sneak peek into her life after announcing her first pregnancy, and it's full of food, love, and togetherness.
Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time, seems to be living her life to the fullest. The actress seems to have lived the month of August in the happiest way, and her recent post on her social media account is proof of the same. Parineeti took to her social media account to share a glimpse of how the month of August looked for her. Dressed in an off-shoulder, fresh white one-piece, the actress shared a carousel of photos and videos. Parineeti captioned it as “Random tidbits from August”.
She further elaborated on every picture, setting them numerically.
1. Makeup van lighting is better than professional lighting
2. Can never choose between mango and guava
3. It was a real cake
4. Dilli mein shooting
5. Game day requires homemade vada pav
6. Peacock mom, dad and baby
7. Rain, chai and Ragaii (waah poem) 8. Sunflowers might be my new fav.
8. Thoda sa (A little) shopping less.
In the pictures and photos, you can see Parineeti and Raghav’s pregnancy announcement post, their quick getaway glimpse, a beautiful video of a family of peacocks and much more. For the uninitiated, the Bollywood actress and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, announced their good news on the 25th of August via their social media accounts.
In a collaborative post, Raghav and Parineeti shared a picture of a round cake with the message “1 + 1 = 3” along with two small golden footprints beneath it. They also shared a video of themselves strolling through a park holding hands.
The couple captioned the post as, “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.” Raghav and Parineeti, who got married in May 2023, I. Udaipur, Rajasthan, were dating just for a few months before marrying., The couple always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. On the professional front, Parineeti will next return to the screen with an untitled Netflix series, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni in important roles.