After breaking the internet with her pregnancy news, Kiara Advani has crashed the internet by flauting her pregnancy glow.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who was last seen in ‘Game Changer’, is glowing up owing to her pregnancy. On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video of herself which clearly shows the pregnancy glow on her face with her cheeks brimming with the shade of red because of the blood flow.

The pregnancy glow refers to the radiant, luminous, and flushed appearance some women experience during pregnancy. It is often attributed to increased blood flow and hormonal changes. The actress wrote on the video, “Sunday Glow”.

Last month, Kiara and her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra took everyone by surprise as the stars announced that they are expecting their first child together after two years of marriage. Sharing a picture of their palms holding tiny knitted socks, they wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives…Coming soon (sic)”.

The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years. While the two prefer to keep their personal lives lowkey, they make sure to surprise their fans with their occasional PDA on social media.

Earlier, the actress had shared a heartwarming moment on social media as she played with adorable puppies, radiating joy and excitement. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress, who recently announced her pregnancy, looked absolutely radiant while holding little puppies on her lap.

In the image, the actress is seen sitting and holding two little puppies. Advani was clicked at her candid best as she looked away from the camera. On March 1, the actress made her first public appearance after she announced the good news on social media. She visited a film studio where she posed for the paparazzi in front of her vanity van.

