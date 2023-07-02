Search icon
Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz shares another glimpse of mystery man, flaunts baby bump with funny note

Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her baby bump with a funny-yet-important note and also gave another glimpse of her mysterious man.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz shares another glimpse of mystery man, flaunts baby bump with funny note
Still of Ileana D'Cruz and her mysterious man

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is embracing every moment of her journey to motherhood-the pregnancy to the fullest. Recently, the actress went on a babymoon, and she even shared a photo of her with a mystery man, flaunting their rings, and hinting at the rumours of engagement. On Saturday, July 1, Ileana shared another glimpse of her man, on her Instagram. 

The actress shared a picture of her man who was busy playing with their pet dog. Ileana posted the picture on her Instagram, and wrote, "Puppy love." 

Here's the photo from Ileana's Instagram

image

In another photo, Ileana flaunted her baby bump in a white tracksuit. Apart from her baby bump, Ileana even directed her kitchen blunder as her white outfit got stains of tomato sauce, She wrote a note for herself, saying, "'#notetoself Don't get over-confident wearing white pyjamas while cooking tomato sauce." 

Here's Ileana D'Curz embracing her kitchen blunder

image

In the last week of June, the mom-to-be conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, and she shared a few insights about her journey to motherhood. One of her fans asked her to share her views about gaining weight during pregnancy, and whether it is bothering her. 

Ileana noticed the question and gave a long reply to it. The actress said that this question would initially trigger her, and shared her reasons. "I think it's because so many people comment on your weight when you're having a baby. It doesn't help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you every time. So, it's constantly on your mind." Ileana further added, "Let me just say, I just love how my body changed these past few months. It's such a miraculous, wonderful, and humbling journey. And yes, I am a human, and there are a few days when I don't feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me." Ileana clearly said, "Weight does not matter" and stay happy, and healthy, listen to your body, and "do what feels right to do." Ileana announced her pregnancy in April, and the actress is reportedly in her third trimester. 

