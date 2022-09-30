Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt launches her maternity wear brand, says she chooses 'comfort over airport looks'

Alia Bhatt

After becoming one of the top actresses of Bollywood, and an ace producer, Alia Bhatt has now become an entrepreneur of the maternity wear brand as well. Yes, mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has launched her clothing line, and with this, she has brought a revolution in maternity fashion.

Alia announced this feat on her Instagram, and also shared an interesting story behind the vision of her new venture. Alia's maternity brand will blend safety and beauty. The outfits are stylish and body-friendly at the same time. On her, Instagram Alia wrote, "Two years ago, I started a children's clothing brand. Everyone asked why I'm doing a kids brand when I don't have kids. Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity wear. I don't think anyone will ask why. But let me tell you anyway.

Here's Alia explaining her vision

The initiation or the birth of the clothing line started after pregnant Alia felt a dire need for a change in her wardrobe. "It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing or wear can be stressful." Bhatt further joked that after being in a tiff, she even thought of raiding her husband Ranbir Kapoor's wardrobe. "Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?"